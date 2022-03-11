A total of 74 people are due to appear in court to face criminal charges following protests in Kent.

The incidents took place on the M25 and on roads near the Port of Dover on several dates in September and October 2021. Kent Police was called to each incident in order to manage disruption caused to motorists and made a number of arrests.

Officers have worked closely with the Crown Prosecution Service as part of their ongoing investigations, which has resulted in 104 charges concerning 74 individuals, who have been summonsed to attend hearings at Crawley Magistrates’ Court from April.

Public nuisance

12 people face a charge of public nuisance following an incident on the M25 at Junction 3 on 13 September 2021. They are due to appear in court on 4 April 2022.

22 people face a charge of public nuisance following an incident on the M25 at Junction 1 on 15 September 2021. They are due to appear in court on 6 April 2022.

39 people face a charge of public nuisance following an incident on the A20 in Dover on 24 September 2021. They are due to appear in court on 28 and 29 October 2022.

Obstruction

11 people face a charge of obstruction following an incident during the morning of 29 September 2021 at Junction 3 of the M25. They are due to appear in court on 11 April 2022.

16 people face a charge of obstruction following an incident during the afternoon of 29 September 2021 at Junction 3 of the M25. They are due to appear in court on 12 April 2022.

2 people face a charge of obstruction following an incident on the M25 at Junction 1 on 27 October 2021. They are due to appear in court on 12 April 2022.

Criminal damage

2 people face a charge of criminal damage to a police car following an incident on the M25 at Junction 3 on 29 September 2021. They are due to appear in court on 12 April 2022.

A further 19 people who were arrested in connection with the protests were released without charge.