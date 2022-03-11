“Decisive” Action by Kent Firefighters averts Major Incident at Chatham industrial unit blaze

Emergency services are at the scene of a fire at an industrial unit in Lordswood. Kent Polic has closed the road to traffic onto the Lordswood industrial estate and workers in surrounding units have been evacuated whilst firefighters make the area safe.
Ten fire engines are on the scene at a unit that is approx 400metre in size on Revenge Road, It’s understood that a worker had been carrying out some cutting using some equipment. said a spokesman from Kent Fire and Rescue Service. Crews are continuing to tackle the blaze as residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed
A number of firefighters are using main jets and hose reel jets as well as a height vehicle in their operation
Fire crews in breathing apparatus removed drums of chemicals drums and used dry powder fire extinguishers to help tackle the blaze in the early part of the operation averting a major incident