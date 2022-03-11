“Decisive” Action by Kent Firefighters averts Major Incident at Chatham industrial unit blaze

Emergency services are at the scene of a fire at an industrial unit in Lordswood. Kent Polic has closed the road to traffic onto the Lordswood industrial estate and workers in surrounding units have been evacuated whilst firefighters make the area safe.

Emergency services are at the scene of a fire at an industrial unit in Lordswood. Kent Polic has closed the road to traffic onto the Lordswood industrial estate and workers in surrounding units have been evacuated whilst firefighters make the area safe.