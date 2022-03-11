Detectives from the Central East Command Gangs Task Force in Hackney have charged two people following a stabbing on Pownall Road, E8

A 17-year-old male was arrested on Thursday, 10 March on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon. He was charged on Friday, 11 March.

Elijah Seriki, 18 of Hackney was arrested on Thursday, 10 March on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon. He was charged on Friday, 11 March.

Both were remanded to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates Court on Friday, 11 March.

The charges relate to a 23-year-old male having been stabbed shortly before 1:55pm on Wednesday, 9 March at Pownall Road, E8.

Officers attended and found a 23-year-old man with a knife injury. He was taken to an east London hospital where his injuries were not life-threatening.