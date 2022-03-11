Detectives investigating a serious assault in Swindon yesterday are continuing with their enquiries

Officers were called to Cricklade Road at approximately 6.10pm on Thursday evening (10/03), following a report that a 17-year-old boy had been stabbed.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening – he was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Detective Inspector Rachel Hardy said: “Our investigation into this incident is progressing today and detectives are conducting extensive enquiries in the area so do not be alarmed if you notice a heightened police presence.

“Although no arrests have yet been made, our investigation is at an early stage. We’d encourage anyone who was in the area at the time, or anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have captured relevant footage on CCTV, a dash cam or doorbell camera to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information, or anyone who can assist our enquiries, should call Swindon CID on 101, quoting crime reference number 54220025063.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.