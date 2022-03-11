Detectives investigating the death of a woman in Crawshawbooth are continuing to appeal for witnesses and footage

Police were called around 10.20pm on Tuesday (March 1) by the Ambulance Service to an address in Spring Street.

Paramedics had attended a property after a woman aged in her 30s was found with head injuries.

The woman, who can now be named as 38-year-old Lisa Price (pictured), was later sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Three men aged 50, 41 and 21, from Rossendale, arrested on suspicion of murder have now been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives are asking for anybody who saw anything suspicious or anybody with CCTV or dashcam footage covering the area between Tuesday lunchtime (March 1) and Wednesday morning to come forward.

DCI Allen Davies, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost my thoughts remain with Lisa’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

“Our investigation is very much ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to Lisa’s death and I would ask anybody with information which could assist our inquiry to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.police.uk or call police on 101 quoting log 1506 of March 1.