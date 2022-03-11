Do you recognise this woman who was wearing red fishnet tights?

Police would like to speak to her in connection with an investigation into a report of sexual assault against a 13-year-old boy in Southampton.
On Friday, 25 February, we received a report that at around 1.45pm in Primark in Above Bar Street, a woman sexually assaulted the boy over his clothing and winked at him before walking away.
The woman is described as:
-Aged 20 to 30
-Wearing red fishnet tights, a stripy top and a grey wig when the incident occurred.
Did you see anyone behaving suspiciously in the area at this time that fits this description?
Do you know the woman pictured?
Please contact us on 101 or report online, quoting 44220078753.