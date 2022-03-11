Do you recognise this woman who was wearing red fishnet tights?

Police would like to speak to her in connection with an investigation into a report of sexual assault against a 13-year-old boy in Southampton.

On Friday, 25 February, we received a report that at around 1.45pm in Primark in Above Bar Street, a woman sexually assaulted the boy over his clothing and winked at him before walking away.

The woman is described as:

-Aged 20 to 30

-Wearing red fishnet tights, a stripy top and a grey wig when the incident occurred.

Did you see anyone behaving suspiciously in the area at this time that fits this description?

Do you know the woman pictured?