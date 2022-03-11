Firefighters have tackled a large blaze at a storage unit on Pield Heath Road in Uxbridge this evening

Two single-storey storage units and two containers were alight. There are no reports of any injuries at this stage.

Station Commander Clive Robinson, who was at the scene, said: “Firefighters worked hard to bring the fire under control and stop it spreading to other units.

“There was a lot of smoke, so we advised nearby residents to keep their doors and windows closed.”

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 18 calls to the blaze.

The Brigade was called at 7.13pm and the fire was under control by 11.52pm, but crews will remain on scene damping down throughout the night. Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters from Hillingdon, Hayes, Heathrow, Southall, Ruislip, Harrow and surrounding fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.