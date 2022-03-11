Lord Harris today published his report into London\’s preparedness to respond to a major terrorist incident

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said: “The Metropolitan Police Service welcomes Lord Harris’ latest report into London’s preparedness to respond to a major terrorist incident. We are particularly pleased that Lord Harris recognises there has been significant progress made since his previous report in 2016 and that the emergency services and other agencies in London continually seek to learn and to improve our response to any terrorist attacks.

“These improvements are in no small part due to the incredible dedication and determination of officers and staff here in the Met – as well as our many colleagues from other agencies – to do the very best we can to keep Londoners safe. We have made sure that any learning from the attacks we have suffered since 2017 is identified quickly and that we make and implement any necessary changes as soon as practicably possible.

“However, we also know and recognise that despite the great improvement we have made, there is no room for complacency. The risks and threats we face from terrorism are continually changing and evolving. We are therefore extremely grateful to Lord Harris for his thorough review and detailed report, which will help us to keep on improving and providing the best possible response in the event of a terrorist attack.

“There are a number of recommendations contained within the report and we will now need time to fully digest and consider these. We will also work closely with our key partners over the coming weeks and months to look at the various recommendations and consider how we can best implement them.

“In the meantime, Londoners should be in no doubt that we, along with our emergency service partners and other agencies, remain absolutely ready to respond should the worst happen.”

Communities defeat terrorism, and information from the public is vital in helping counter-terrorism investigations.

If you see or hear something unusual or suspicious or think someone may be engaging in terrorist activity, trust your instincts and ACT by reporting it in confidence at gov.uk/ACT or call us, in confidence, on 0800 789 321.

In an emergency, always dial 999.