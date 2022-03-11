Police are appealing for information after four separate knife point robberies in Bury town centre

The first three incidents occurred on the evening of Wednesday 9 March 2022.

The fourth incident occurred yesterday afternoon (Thursday 10 March).

The first incident occurred at around 8.30pm on Moor Street close to Subway, where the victim was approached by two males who proceeded to brandish a knife before demanding money.

The offenders then ran off empty-handed. The victim has described the offenders as two Asian males, of skinny build, around 5ft 10ins tall, wearing balaclavas and dark coloured tracksuits.

The second incident occurred at around 8.40pm at the bottom of Brunswick Street at the junction with Moor Road/Hornby Street. The victim was approached by two males with baseball bats who demanded to see inside her bag before an unidentified passerby stepped into help and chased the offenders in the direction of KFC.

The victim has described the offenders as two Asian males, around 14-years-old, dressed in all black tracksuits with ski masks covering the bottom half of their faces.

The third incident occurred at around 9pm, on the footpath between Tesco in Woodfield’s and Moor Street. The victim was followed before two male offenders demanded to see inside her bag. She was then let go once they realised that the victim had no money.

The victim has described the first offender as a white male, around 18 years old, around 5ft8-5ft10ins tall, short blonde/ginger hair which was curly on top, wearing a grey zip up hoodie and carrying a gold baseball bat.

The second offender was described as an Asian male, around 5ft 6ins tall, wearing a black balaclava with a large opening around the eyes, dark clothing and gloves. The male had a local accent.

The fourth incident occurred at around 3.30pm yesterday in the Tithebarn area.

Two victims were approached by two male offenders and the victims mobile phones were taken.

The offenders are described as two Asian males, both around 18 years old, around 5ft 6ins, both wearing balaclavas and dressed in all black clothing.

Chief Inspector Matt Oxley, of GMPs Bury Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Thankfully no one was injured during these incidents. It is understandable that the events from the last couple of days will cause worry in the local community. However, we are doing all we can to locate the offenders, and we are already following up on a number of lines of enquiry.

“We will have a much increased police presence in Bury town centre from this week onwards and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to our officers.

“I’d like to appeal to anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage to please get in touch. We are especially interested in speaking with the member of public who stepped in to help one of the victims”.