Police are appealing for the public’s help to find missing 33-year-old man Jack Morgan from Aldershot

Jack was last seen leaving Frimley Park Hospital at around 10am on Tuesday, 8 March, and hasn’t been seen since. Jack is vulnerable and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is described as a White man, of a slim build and around 6ft 1″ tall. He was last seen wearing black skinny jeans and a hoodie.

Jack has connections with Aldershot, Yateley, Camberley and Lancashire.

If you have seen Jack or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact us as a matter of urgency.

If you have any information, please contact Surrey Police on 101 quoting PR/45220025167 via: