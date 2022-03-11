Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a collision between a bicycle and a vehicle in Basford

Officers were called to Arnold Road, Basford, at around 11.15pm on Thursday 24th February 2022 after a man was injured near the junction of Britannia Avenue

The victim was treated in hospital for his injuries.

Arnold Road remained closed for some time but was fully reopened after police had cleared the area.

Officers are now appealing to the public for any witnesses or people with CCTV and dash-cam footage to come forward to help with their investigations.

Collision Investigator Liah Lane, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are working to understand exactly what happened in this incident and would like to appeal to anyone who may have any CCTV or dash-cam footage to come forward.

“Any information, no matter how small, may greatly benefit our investigation.

“The attached image shows a vehicle we would like to trace as part of this investigation and we would like to speak to anyone who can help us locate it.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 823 of 24 February 2022.