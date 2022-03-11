Police watchdog to probe Tooting Common body find

Police were called just beforePol 6am this morning, Thursday, 10th March, to an area of Tooting Commons near Bedford Hill, SW17.

The London Ambulance Service had reported they had been called by a member of the public to an unresponsive man.

Officers attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.

A forensic scene is in place. The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

As the police had previously been informed of concerns for this man’s safety, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed, as is routine.

