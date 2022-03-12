A man has been charged in connection with drug supply offences in Southampton

At 10.34pm on Sunday evening (6 March), officers from the Southampton Central Neighbourhood Policing Team were on patrol when they noticed a black BMW car parked in Bellevue Road with the driver inside.

After making enquiries they searched the vehicle.

Damian Dorobisz, 42, from Milner Court, Southampton, has been charged with:

-Possession with intent to supply a Class A drug

-Two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug

-Possession of an offensive weapon in a public place

-Possession of an offensive weapon in a private place

-Possession of criminal property