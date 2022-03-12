A man has been jailed after continuously staring at a woman on train between Reading and Newbury and blocking her exit

Dominik Bullock, 26, and of Spurcroft road, Thatcham, was found guilty of causing intentional harassment, alarm or distress contrary to Section 4(a) of the Public Order Act.

He was sentenced to 22 weeks in prison at Reading Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday 10 March).

The court heard how at around 1.45pm on Saturday 5 March, Bullock sat next to the victim on the train and began staring at her, very intently. The victim asked him to stop staring several times as it was making her feel uncomfortable, but he refused.

She asked Bullock to move as he was blocking her exit, but he refused again and said she would have to climb over him, while spreading his legs.

The victim, who was visibly upset, continued to ask Bullock to move out of her way. Bullock remained emotionless and still refused.

Other passengers in the carriage also started asking Bullock to move while the victim phoned the police, but he continued to refuse.

The train manager was alerted and removed Bullock from the train at Thatcham.

He was identified by a BTP officer from station CCTV and arrested on Wednesday 9 March by Thames Valley Police officers.

BTP Sergeant Charlotte Collins said: “It’s clear from Bullock’s persistent and distressing actions that he is a danger to women and girls. I’m pleased to see that after five days he was identified and sent back to prison, thanks to the crucial help of our colleagues at Thames Valley Police.

“No one should be made to feel scared or uncomfortable whilst travelling, and we are committed to making sure women feel safer on the network. I commend the victim for her bravery in reporting this incident.

“I would urge anyone who witnesses or experiences sexual harassment on the railway to report it to us by texting 61016. In an emergency, always dial 999.”