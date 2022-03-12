A man has been jailed for a vicious assault on a homeless man outside Newcastle Central station

Lee David Martin, aged 40, of Tumulus Avenue, Walker, Newcastle, pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm and outraging public decency at an earlier hearing and was sentenced to five months in jail at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday 7 March.

Kerry Ann Walker, aged 33, who is currently remanded in custody at HMP Low Newton for a separate offence, was also sentenced to an 18 month community order after pleading guilty to outraging public decency.

The court heard how on Sunday, May 16, last year, a train driver reported Martin and Walker to the station manager after witnessing the pair engaging in a sexual act directly outside the station, near the taxi rank, in full view of the public.

Shortly afterwards Martin viciously assaulted a homeless man outside the station in a completely unprovoked attack, punching him to the ground, kicking him several times and dragging him along the pavement before walking off into the city centre with Walker.

Investigating officer DS Graham Marshall-Batey said: “This was a shocking and cruel assault on a vulnerable homeless man, who was sitting outside the station sleeping when Martin and Walker approached him.

“The completely unprovoked attack left the 28 year old victim with injuries to his eye and incredibly scared and shaken.

“Martin’s sentence reflects the serious nature of this sickening crime.”