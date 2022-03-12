A man in his late 30s has died following a collision between a motorcycle and a van in Co Limerick on Saturday

The collision occurred on the N69 Coast Road at Askeaton, Co Limerick, at around 1.30pm

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to University Hospital Limerick.

The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination and local diversions are in place.