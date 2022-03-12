A man who twice fired shots from a handgun while committing a robbery and a kidnap in Leeds has been jailed for 25 years following an investigation by specialist gun crime detectives

The deadly weapon was discharged by Benjamin Mills when he and accomplice Ruwen James targeted the Neil’s Superstore shop, in Reginald Row, Chapeltown, shortly after 6pm on Saturday, December 1, 2018.

The loaded gun was pointed at a male customer’s face while demands were made, before James, who was armed with a knife, was handed several packs of cigarettes and cash from till by the shopkeeper.

The pair left the store, but James returned to grab a charity box from the counter.

Moments after he had left, a shot was fired through the open shop door causing the shopkeeper to duck out the way as the bullet smashed bottles on display behind him.

On December 5, 2018, Mills and another man called at an address in Glossop Street, Woodhouse, where a 53-year-old man was threatened with a handgun and a knife.

The victim was held on a chair in the kitchen at gunpoint and told “I will smoke you” before hearing a loud bang. He was then hit on the side of the head with what he believed to be the gun.

The loaded .25-calibre handgun found on Mills when he was arrested

The victim was driven to an address in Chapeltown but eventually managed to run off and flag down a police officer.

Forensic examinations of both scenes recovered spent shell casings from .25-calibre pistol rounds.

A shell casing recovered at Glossop Street

A .25 shell casing found at the shop robbery scene

At the Glossop Street scene, crime scene investigators identified bullet damage to a jacket hung on the back of a chair.

A bullet hole in a coat at the Glossop Street address

Enquiries into both offences identified Mills and James as suspects, and a firearms operation was launched to locate and safely detain them at the earliest opportunity.

Shortly before 5pm on December 6, 2018, Mills and James were seen by officers in Mushroom Street, Lincoln Green.

As they approached Cross Stamford Street, armed officers moved in to arrest them. The pair ran but were safely detained with the support of other firearms officers after distraction devices were deployed and Taser was used on Mills.

A loaded .25-calibre pistol and a knife were found on Mills, and James was found in possession of knife.

The loaded gun found on Mills

An investigation by specialist detectives from West Yorkshire Police Firearms Prevent and Investigations Team built up a comprehensive package of evidence that saw both men charged with a number of offences.

Mills was found guilty of the robbery at Neil’s superstore and related firearms offences; the kidnap at Glossop Street and related firearms offences; and firearms, ammunition and offensive weapon offences in relation to his arrest. He was sentenced to a total of 25 years in prison at Leeds Crown Court today.

James pleaded guilty to the robbery at Neil’s Superstore and to two counts of possession of a knife on December 1 and December 6. He was jailed for six years and nine months.

Detective Superintendent Fiona Gaffney, of West Yorkshire Police Firearms Prevent and Investigations Team, said: “The criminal use of firearms is something we will always treat extremely seriously and do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.

“The incidents in this case will have been absolutely terrifying for the members of the public who were unfortunate enough to be targeted. Not only were the victims threatened at gunpoint with a loaded weapon, but live rounds were recklessly discharged by Mills on both occasions without any thought to the potentially deadly consequences that could have resulted.

“Both men were quickly identified as suspects and a firearms operation was put in place to locate and detain them. Those arrests took place in what was clearly a very challenging and dynamic situation that was swiftly brought to a safe conclusion through the professionalism and cool headedness of the firearms officers who carried it out.

“A thorough and detailed investigation by specialist firearms offence detectives built up a comprehensive package of evidence that has finally seen both men held accountable for their actions and given significant jail terms.

“We hope this successful outcome will reassure the victims of these offences and the wider community, and also send a very clear message to others of how seriously the police and courts will treat offences involving firearms.”