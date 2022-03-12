A paedophile whose gang may have sexually abused more than 139 underage girls has been Released and is living in a bail hostel in Plymouth

In 2011, Jake Ormerod was sentenced to 10 years.

In 2012, that jail term was cut from 10 years to seven by judges at London’s Criminal Appeal Court.

Ormerod used social networking websites including Facebook to groom his victims before luring them back to his squalid home in Torquay, Devon.

would hang around school gates in the seaside resort town where he lived, often targeting vulnerable girls as young as 11.

He gave his victims alcohol and drugs before sexually assaulting them.

Almost all of the victims were virgins, and in one session he had sex with three children within 90 minutes of each other.

Police said they had evidence the paedophile and his friends had abused as many as 139 youngsters but warned that figure could be even greater.

When Ormerod’s horrific acts were first discovered, a warning letter was sent to 16,000 parents at 14 schools, which sparked fears that a massive paedophile ring was operating in the Torbay area of South Devon.

Shortly afterwards, police arrested Ormerod, who admitted 13 charges of sexual assault against nine girls.

The court heard that he brought the girls back to his ‘filthy’ house, where he lived in disgusting conditions and never used protection when having sex.

Many of the girls were encouraged to shoplift to keep him supplied with alcohol and were initially attracted by his ‘bad boy image.’

The house was described as disgusting with broken furniture everywhere. There wasn’t even any toilet roll