Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the North Circular Road

Police were called at 9.48pm on Friday, 11 March, to a car in collision with a pedestrian and subsequently a house on the eastbound A406 in Neasden.

The pedestrian – a man aged in his 30s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace his family, believed to be overseas.

A passenger in the car – a man aged in his 50s – was taken to hospital. His condition remains life-threatening.

The driver of the car – a man aged in his 40s – was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has also been taken to hospital, where his condition is not life-threatening.

The car is a white BMW. It collided with a house causing significant structural damage. Lane closures remain in place on the A406 as work continues to remove the car and ensure the building is safe.