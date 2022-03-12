Bea West. At the age of 14, she represented Great Britain in the 2021 Optimist Team Centenary Regatta on Lake Garda in Italy. She is a member of the Newhaven and Seaford Sailing Club.

During lockdown her year 9 class group were invited by their school to take on a creative project of their choice. An open brief! Bea’s passion for sailing led her to International One Metre (IOM) model yachts. She embarked on the challenge of building one herself.

On her maker’s journey, Bea inspired support from a community and encouragement from her grandfather, whose gratitude extended to the Lifeboat as a generous donation.

Bea said, ‘I built the yacht in my grandfather’s workshop. It was very precise and tricky work, the glueing of each individual mahogany strip, in particular, took a great deal of time and concentration.’

Bea built the hull using one centimetre wide by one metre long lengths of mahogany strips. These were fixed around a template and both ends were tapered, so that they fitted at the bow and stern ends of the vessel, as a full-size wooden boat is made.

Bea’s grandfather, Noel West from Piddinghoe, said, ‘Once Bea had got underway with her project, it became apparent that it was going to be extremely expensive to get it finished. The keel alone can cost £300 and a completed model can be £2000.’

With the help of her grandfather, Bea appealed to IOM-GBR members, who responded with great generosity in an effort to help Bea complete her project, which she did, over a period of six months and predominantly during the lockdown.