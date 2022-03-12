Officers are appealing for information following the theft of a hydraulic crane arm which was removed and stolen from a trailer on the CALA Home Craibstone building site located off Inverurie Road in Aberdeen

The theft is thought to have taken place between 5pm on Monday, 7 March and 8am on Thursday, 8 March.

The stolen equipment is estimated to be worth around £8000.

Detective Constable Eamonn Ryan of the CID Proactive Unit said:

“It would have taken several hours and specialist tools to dismantle the parts, as well as a large vehicle to transport the equipment, so someone is likely to have seen something.

“Our enquiries into this theft are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information or who believes they have seen any suspicious activity around the area to come forward.

“I would also ask that anyone in the area with a dashcam or private CCTV check their footage and pass on anything of note to the police.