Police are appealing for witnesses after a man attacked a car with a spanner on a slip road of the M25 last Tuesday (1 March), causing extensive damage

The owner of the car was in slow-moving traffic when he changed lanes, angering the man in the car behind him. At around 4.30pm, the man got out of his car, a silver BMW, and began hitting the victim’s car with his fists and a spanner. He is described as a White man in his late thirties with a dark beard. He was wearing a grey tracksuit and high-vis vest.

The incident happened on the A30 exit, which runs parallel with the M25, of the Runnymede Roundabout in Egham.

If you witnessed this incident, or have dashcam footage that may assist the investigation, please contact Surrey Police by calling 101 quoting PR/45220023247

If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.