Anthony Russell, 39, of Riley Square, Coventry, was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court today to a whole life order after he embarked on a campaign of extreme violence against vulnerable victims over seven days.

Between 21 October 2020 and his arrest on 30 October 2020, Russell murdered Nicole McGregor, David Williams and Julie Williams. He raped Nicole McGregor, who was five months pregnant at the time, before killing her. He also robbed three other people one of whom he attacked leaving that victim with life-changing injuries.

Russell pleaded guilty to the murders as well as the robberies and causing grievous bodily harm with intent. However, he denied raping Miss McGregor before he murdered her and the CPS pursued the case against him for rape. He was convicted by a jury on 10 March 2022 following a trial.

Sati Ruck of the CPS said: “While we may never know the exact motive behind the first murder and what prompted Anthony Russell’s killing spree, we know that all the attacks were deliberate, cold-hearted and designed to achieve his own ends. He eventually admitted the triple murder but continued to deny he had raped Nicole McGregor, forcing Miss McGregor’s family to relive the tragic circumstances around her death at trial. The strength of the circumstantial evidence against Russell led to his conviction and he will now serve a whole life order for his monstrous crimes.

“Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of each of Russell’s victims at what must continue to be a very difficult time for them.”