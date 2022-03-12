Seven gang members who brutally stabbed a 16-year-old to death in Moston have been jailed for a total of 146 years

The court heard how at around 6.55pm on Thursday 5 November 2020 a group of 13 males were walking along Moston Lane in the direction of Kenyon Lane, Moston. As they reached the junction, the group begin to run down Kenyon Lane and pull out weapons.

It was at this point the group ran at another group of males – that included John Soyoye – and began to swing machetes and other weapons, including bats, at them.

Brent Tchipenda began to fight with John but he and the smaller group attempted to flee the larger group after they all realised John had been injured.

The larger group began to pursue them on foot towards Birchenall Street. Once they had reached Birchenall Street, John became isolated from his group as he slowed due to injuries sustained which led to him being further assaulted by the larger group.

These injuries caused him to fall to the ground where he was surrounded by nine of the males and subjected to a violent attack as they all continually struck, stabbed, slashed and kicked him. This attack was also filmed by one of the group.

Following an 11 week trial between October and December 2021:

Francesco Raji and Christopher Semedo both of Elm Road, Oldham were jailed for 21 years and 24 years respectively.

Brent Tchipenda of Wistaria Road, Gorton was jailed for 21 years.

Octavio Antonio of Deepdale Court, Blackley was jailed for 20 years.

Ismael Correia of no fixed abode was jailed for 20 and half years.

Nelson Correria of Petworth Road, Oldham was jailed for 23 and a half years.