The A361, Highworth Road, remains closed following a serious road traffic collision in the early hours of this morning

Police officers responded with the fire service and ambulance service shortly after 1am to a single-vehicle collision where a vehicle, a Ford Mondeo, had collided with a wall.

An 18-year-old woman, who was a passenger, has been taken to hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries. Her next of kin have been informed.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, aggravated taking a vehicle without consent, driving a vehicle when over the alcohol limit and driving a vehicle when over the drug limit. He has been taken to Gablecross Police Station, where he remains in custody.

The A361 remains closed between the Supermarine roundabout and Highworth roundabout with Shrivenham Road and is likely to remain closed for the majority of this morning while our investigations are carried out.

Any witnesses to the collision or who may have witnessed the vehicle involved during their journey or have any dash cam footage that would be useful to the investigation are asked to call us immediately.

Please call the serious collision investigation team on 01225 694 597 and quote log 23 of today’s date (12/03). Alternatively, you can email SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk with log 23 of today’s date as the subject.