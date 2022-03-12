Trafford man jailed following ‘sustained and deplorable campaign of domestic abuse

Philip Daly, of Beechlands Avenue, Altrincham, appeared at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court this afternoon (Thursday 10 March 2022), where he was jailed for 18 years with a further five years to be spent on license.

Daly was found guilty of the following offences at trial in October 2021:

Eight counts of ABH.

One count of controlling and coercive behaviour.

Two counts of rape.

Five counts of cause/incite to engage in penetrative sexual activity.

The offences all relate to the same victim who bravely reported Daly to the police, after enduring three years of harrowing physical, financial, mental and sexual abuse.

The investigation established that Daly’s behaviour became increasingly more abusive week by week, starting with controlling and coercive behaviour such as banning the victim from seeing her family and friends, tearing up her passport, taking all of her wages from her leaving her with no money, and threatening to harm her if she left the house. Daly also regularly physically assaulted the victim following bouts of rage, causing severe cuts and bruising and leaving her fearing for her life.

During the three years Daly’s controlling behaviour resulted in the victim complying with taking part in numerous sexual acts that she was uncomfortable with, but felt like she had no choice due to Daly’s temper and what she feared the consequences would be if she declined. This left the victim struggling with her mental health.

In an impact statement the victim said: “I still continue to live in fear that I will always have to look over my shoulder, and feel I don’t deserve that after Philip has already destroyed a big part of my life. As well as destroying the early years of my adulthood, Philip also affected the lives of my family and friends.

“I regularly have nightmares about the traumatic events that he put me through, upon waking up from these nightmares I’m in a state of panic and a sense of having to be on high alert in case he’s there”.

Detective Constable Charlotte Morgan, of GMPs Complex Safeguarding Hub, said,:”Daly’s sustained and deplorable campaign of domestic abuse, left the victim feeling like her life would never be the same again with nowhere to turn to.

“He is clearly a dangerous and very manipulative man and I am pleased that he is facing justice for what he has done. I would very much like to thank the victim for her bravery and cooperation throughout this investigation.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who is suffering abuse to please get in touch with the police or another support service. You may feel like you can’t escape but we can help you to make a fresh start, there are lots of wonderful local services who can help with living arrangements, finances and counselling so please don’t suffer any longer.”

If you’re a victim of domestic abuse, or are concerned about someone you know, please use our online reporting facility or use our LiveChat facility on our website, or call 101. In an emergency that’s on-going or life is in danger, always dial 999.

