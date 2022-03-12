Two people convicted of neglecting four children have been sentenced following work by our specialist officers

Ben Atthis and Lissa Field were arrested in March 2019 after the children disclosed the abuse they had been subjected to.

Thirty-two year-old Field, of Prospect Close, Southend admitted four counts of willfully ill-treating a child to cause unnecessary suffering in 2019.

But Atthis denied the charges and went to trial.

In court, the jury heard how the children’s ordeal included being verbally abused, locked in rooms, and made to collect drugs.

Atthis, 34, of no fixed address, Southend, was found guilty last month.

The pair appeared at Southend Crown Court today where Atthis was sentenced to a total of four years in prison while Field was given a 22 month sentence suspended for two years.

Investigating officer Temporary Detective Sergeant Emma-Louise Bailey, from the Child Abuse Investigation Team, said:

“Ben Atthis and Lissa Field subject these children to an ordeal no child should ever experience.

“I am pleased we have been able to secure justice for the children, who have shown great courage in disclosing the abuse they faced.

“They showed huge maturity in handling the wait until Atthis went to court and immense bravery during the trial where they were cross examined.

“They were determined to stop the cycle of abuse they had endured and their actions mean Atthis is now facing a future behind bars.”