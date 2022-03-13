Detectives investigating the death of a man in Bournemouth town centre have arrested a male on suspicion of murder

At 4.44am on Saturday 12 March 2022 Dorset Police was called to reports that a 21-year-old man had been stabbed outside Subway on Old Christchurch Road.

He was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition, but very sadly he died a short time later. His family are being supported by specially trained officers. HM Coroner has been notified.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Following fast track enquiries, I can confirm that a 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“The victim’s family have been kept updated with the progress of the investigation and our thoughts are very much with them and his friends at this tragic time.

“A section of Old Christchurch Road and Horseshoe Common remains closed while our examination of the scene continues and CCTV enquiries are well underway in the area.

“I continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident and has not yet contacted us to please get in touch, no matter how small you think it may be.

“I would also ask local residents and motorists who were in the area at the relevant time to please check their home CCTV systems or dashcam footage and come forward if they have captured anything of relevance to our investigation.

“I understand this incident has had an impact on the community and members of the public will continue to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days. Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team can be approached with any concerns.”