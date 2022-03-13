Police in Rotherham are asking for your help to find missing 29-year-old Samuel

He was last seen at around 2:15am this morning (13 March) in the Kimberworth area. He has not been seen or heard from since and officers are growing concerned for his welfare.

He is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall of a medium build with short brown hair and a beard. He is believed to be wearing a dark coloured tracksuit bottoms and a hoody.

He may be travelling in a black Ford Fiesta and it is believed he may have travelled to Wakefield, West Yorkshire.