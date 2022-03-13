Police in Southampton have arrested a second man in connection with a rape investigation

At 11.24pm on Tuesday (March 8th), officers were called to a report of a rape against an 18-year-old woman in Riverside Park earlier on that evening.

Yesterday afternoon, officers arrested a 30-year-old man from Southampton on suspicion of rape.

He has been bailed with conditions until 7 April while enquiries continue.

This follows the arrest of a 25-year-old Southampton man on Wednesday in connection with this incident.

He has been released without charge and with no further action to be taken against him.

The woman continues to be supported by specialist officers.

Officers have been carrying out reassurance patrols in the Riverside Park area since Tuesday and these will continue throughout today.