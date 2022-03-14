A police dog has been presented with a bravery award from the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) at Crufts after he was stabbed six times trying to detain a man.

Police Dog Kaiser showed immense bravery on 30 May 2021 whilst on patrol with his handler, PC Mark Woolcott, when they were called to a report of an intruder in the back garden of a house on Luxted Road in Orpington.

The pair responded alongside other officers and started a search of the area. They found a man down a track behind the house. As Kaiser tried to subdue the man, he was stabbed up to five times on the top of his head and once below his eye.

Despite the attack, Kaiser was able to keep control of the man for long enough to allow officers to take hold of him.

Kaiser’s actions undoubtedly prevented potential life-threatening injuries to his handler PC Woolcott and the wider public.

He was rushed to the vets where thankfully his injuries narrowly avoided lasting injury.

Inspector Kristian Leighton, from the Met’s Taskforce, which includes the Dog Support Unit, said: “We’re extremely proud that Kaiser’s bravery has been recognised by the NPCC at Crufts. It was a fantastic moment and one we will always remember.

“The bravery shown by Kaiser is a stark reminder of the danger, uncertainty and risk that our officers and animals face working on the frontline every day. We will continue our unwavering commitment to protect the public and keep London safe