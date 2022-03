Officers investigating possible county line activity in Margate arrested a man in Eton Road on the morning of Friday 11 March 2022.

Courtney Cann, of Beechfield Road, Catford, south London, has since been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

The 28-year-old appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 12 March and was remanded in custody to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 11 April.