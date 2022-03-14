A suspected drink driver who is reported to have driven dangerously after failing to stop for patrols was arrested thanks to the efforts of a police dog

A patrol spotted a vehicle being driven dangerously on St Stephen’s Hill, Canterbury shortly before 3am on Saturday 12 March 2022. They signalled for the car to stop and it made off from the officers. The vehicle was found abandoned in Broadbank Way a short while after and the officers called for the assistance of a police dog unit in order to locate the driver.

Police Dog Yankee and his handler were in the area and attended the call. PD Yankee picked up a scent and led his handler to Thanington Park, around half-a-mile away from where the car had been abandoned.

A man, matching the description of the driver, was located in the park and detained.

A man in his 30s and from the Ashford area was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, driving whilst intoxicated, driving without insurance and driving whilst disqualified. He has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.