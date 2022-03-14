Detectives are appealing for help to trace a man they need to speak with in connection to a sex attack

Police were called at 9.55pm on 18 November 2021 to reports of an assault on a woman, aged in her 30s, in Barking Park close to Longbridge Road.

Officers attended and were informed that the woman had been assaulted by a man who then sexually assaulted her. The woman continues to be supported by specialist officers.

Detectives have named 30-year-old Ioan Bilasco as someone they need to locate and speak with in connection with the assault.

He is known to have frequented the Leyton and Barking areas.

Detective Constable Neil Godwin, from the East Area Command Unit which covers Barking, said: “It is vital that we locate Ioan Bilasco. Have you seen him, or do you know of his whereabouts?

“Please call us with any information or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 7740/18Nov21 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.