Dog owners are being urged to check their dog food after the UK Food Standards Agency issued an urgent product recall for Sneyd’s Wonderdog dog food

Sneyd’s Wonderfeeds Ltd is recalling several pet feed products because of the presence of salmonella in one of the ingredients used to manufacture the products listed below.

Product details

Sneyd’s Wonderdog Active Light Pack size 15Kg Batch code 57 58 Best before 21 December 2022 06 January 2023

Sneyd’s Wonderdog Special Pack size 15Kg Batch code All batches from 1383 through to 1408 Best before All dates from 03 December 2022 up to and including 14 February 2023

Sneyd’s Wonderdog Original Pack size 15Kg Batch code All batches from 3239 through to 3264 Best before All dates from 03 December 2022 up to and including 14 February 2023

According to the FSA

Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause illness in humans and animals. The products could therefore carry a potential risk, because of the presence of salmonella, either through direct handling of the product, or indirectly, for example from pet feeding bowls, utensils or contact with the faeces of animals.

In humans, symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps. Infected animals may not necessarily display signs of illness, but symptoms can include diarrhoea.