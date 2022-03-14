Dog owners are being urged to check their dog food after the UK Food Standards Agency issued an urgent product recall for Sneyd’s Wonderdog dog food

Sneyd’s Wonderfeeds Ltd is recalling several pet feed products because of the presence of salmonella in one of the ingredients used to manufacture the products listed below.
Product details
Sneyd’s Wonderdog Active Light
Pack size 15Kg
Batch code 57 58
Best before 21 December 2022 06 January 2023
Sneyd’s Wonderdog Special
Pack size 15Kg
Batch code All batches from 1383 through to 1408
Best before All dates from 03 December 2022 up to and including 14 February 2023
Sneyd’s Wonderdog Original
Pack size 15Kg
Batch code All batches from 3239 through to 3264
Best before All dates from 03 December 2022 up to and including 14 February 2023
According to the FSA
Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause illness in humans and animals. The products could therefore carry a potential risk, because of the presence of salmonella, either through direct handling of the product, or indirectly, for example from pet feeding bowls, utensils or contact with the faeces of animals.
In humans, symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps. Infected animals may not necessarily display signs of illness, but symptoms can include diarrhoea.
If you have bought any of the above products do not use them. Instead contact Sneyd’s Wonderfeeds for further advice: Call 01724 872 448 or email info@wonderdog.co.uk