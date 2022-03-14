Everyone needs to take gas and electricity meter readings on March 31st. Regardless of what type of meter you have, smart or otherwise. Ideally a photo of both meters showing the readings and meter serial number

Submit the meter reading to your energy supplier right away. If for whatever reason you can’t submit that day. You have photos as evidence of meter readings and the date they were taken. It’s going to be a very busy day for suppliers and you might not be able to submit readings that day.

Why does everyone need to do this?

As most people now know, on 1st April 2022, the new OFGEM energy price cap comes into force. This means much higher energy rates for millions of people. It’s incredibly important therefore suppliers are not given the opportunity to charge energy units used at the old lower rates before 1st April 2022, at the newer higher price caps rates after 1st April 2022