Firefighters have issued a smoking safety reminder after rescuing a man from a flat fire on Airedale Avenue in Chiswick

Part of a three-roomed flat on the ground floor of a converted semi-detached house was damaged by fire. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued a man from a bathroom inside the flat who was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

The fire was discovered when a neighbour in a first-floor flat found smoke in their kitchen.

The fire is believed to have been caused by the unsafe disposal of smoking materials.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “We’d rather you didn’t smoke at all, but if you are a smoker it’s absolutely vital you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it.

“If you don’t, you risk causing a fire which could not only destroy your home but also cost you your life.”

The Brigade was called at 12.57pm and the fire was under control by 2.13pm. Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Hammersmith, Chiswick and Richmond fire stations attended the scene.