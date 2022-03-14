Gogglebox is looking for ‘funny Southern families’ to join the new series

In what could be the most exciting casting call of the year, Gogglebox producers are on the look out for Southern ‘funny families’ to appear on the show.

The show, which centres around the wonderfully simple concept of British families enjoying weeknight telly, has experienced massive success since its debut almost a decade ago, with many of its participants becoming TV stars in their own right.

And now, the time has come to introduce some new families – who are preferably Southern and funny – to the Gogglebox clan.

Posting a casting call to Instagram, one of the show’s producers wrote: “Looking for funny families in the SOUTH of England for new series of C4’s Gogglebox.

“I’m looking to have chats with hilarious families / couples / groups of friends for an upcoming series of Gogglebox.

“Particularly interested in speaking to diverse groups who are underrepresented. Get in touch!”

Whilst Giles and Mary in Marlborough and Mary and Marina from Bristol have represented the South West, and the Michael family and gay hairdresser Stephen Webb (alongside his hubbie, mother or best pal) from Brighton have represented the South East, the South has so far not been represented in the cult TV show.

Giving a little more insight into the type of person Channel 4 bosses are looking to cast, executive producer Victoria Ray explained: “The ideal people are ones who don’t know that they’re funny. We like people who are charismatic, engaging and don’t necessarily see themselves as TV personalities.

“We like to pick people who don’t want to be on the telly.”

She added: “It’s good when they have no filter because then they don’t second-guess themselves when they’re talking.

“We basically want people that you warm to and you want to see in your living rooms

Reckon you and your family would be up for it?

Well, Channel 4’s application process has long been shrouded in mystery, with a spokesperson saying last year: “There is no way to apply to be on Gogglebox.”

Rumour has it that they have eyes and ears everywhere, however, so if somebody, somewhere thinks you have what it takes to be on the show or you have a strong social media presence, you could very well be receiving a phone call from Channel 4 in the near future.

How much do Gogglebox stars get paid?

According to reports, stars of the show are paid a sum of £1,500 each month.

This is per household, so the fee remains the same regardless of how many people are involved in each group.

It is then up to cast members to divide the pay between themselves.

However, stars of the show can make a pretty penny with endorsements on social media platforms like Instagram, which could more than double this income.