Police are reopening all lanes, following the completion of their investigation
The M23 southbound carriageway was closed between junction 8 and 9 following a collision between a pedestrian and a car in the early hours of this morning. Multiple emergency services were in attendance and the road is remained closed for several hours.
If you were driving along the M23 southbound just before 1am this morning, please contact Surrey Police if you saw anything. You can report online using webchat or our webform https://www.surrey.police.uk/…/tell-us-about-existing…/ on our website, quoting reference number PR/P22054062. If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.