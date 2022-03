Hayden Day, 25, has not been heard from since around 9pm on Sunday 13 March 2022 and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

It is believed he may be somewhere in Minster-on-Sea but also has links to Canterbury and Herne Bay.

Hayden is described as being of medium build with light brown hair and a beard.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should call 101 quoting reference 13-1180.