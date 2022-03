Three coastguard search and rescue teams from Dover, Deal and Folkestone along with the HART Team from South East Coast Ambulance Service and officers Kent Police have all been scrambled to Crab bay at the base of the White Cliffs of Dover in Kent this lunchtime.

The All-Weather RNLI Dover lifeboat has also been request to assist with the incident. It is understood that a person has been found on the beach.

Kent Police and the UK Coastguard have been approached for comment.

More to follow