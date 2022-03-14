Officers carrying out searches to locate a missing woman from Bournemouth are appealing for information from the public to help find her

Dorset Police received a report at around 9.50pm on Sunday 13 March 2022 raising concern for the welfare of 86-year-old Sylvia Jeeves, who was understood to be at an address in the Iford area. Officers attended the address and she was no longer present.

Sylvia is described as white and of slim build with short grey hair in a bob style.

Chief Inspector Claire Phillips, of Dorset Police, said: “We are concerned for Sylvia’s welfare and are keen to locate her as soon as possible to ensure she is all right.

“I would urge anyone with information as to her whereabouts, or who has seen a woman matching the description given, to please contact us immediately.

“I would also like to make a direct plea to Sylvia if you see this appeal – please make contact with us as we just want to make sure you are safe and well.”