Police are appealing for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of a nine-year-old girl who has been reported missing

Lacie Watts was last seen leaving her home address in the Baildon area at 9am this morning(Monday, 14 March).
She is described as white, with dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black top with a River Island logo and green jogging bottoms. She was carrying a small backpack.
Lacie, who is previously from the Middleton area of Leeds, is not familiar with the Bradford area.
PC Heather Bradbury, Missing Persons Investigator, said: “Given Lacie’s age and the fact she is in an area unfamiliar to her, it is vital that we locate her as soon as possible.
“I would urge anyone who has seen her or who has information about where she might currently be to please contact us as a matter of urgency.”