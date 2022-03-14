Police are appealing for witnesses and CCTV footage after four thieves broke in to the Co-op store on Skipton Road in Harrogate and attempted to remove an ATM.

At 2.35am in the early hours of today, Friday 11 March 2022, we were alerted by store security that masked men had broken through the front door of the store and were attempting to remove the cash machine. The men did not successfully remove the machine but did gain access and took cash from inside.

Officers were immediately deployed to the area, with support from the National Police Air Service helicopter.

Eyewitnesses described the men leaving the store in a small dark car, possibly a Volkswagen Golf or similar sized vehicle and heading in the direction of New Park roundabout. Despite the police presence and helicopter support, no further sightings of the vehicle were made.

Detectives from Harrogate Criminal Investigation Department are appealing to residents who live along Skipton Road and nearby, who have CCTV or doorbell cameras to check for footage of a small dark car making its way out of the area at the time of the incident. They are asking the same of any drivers who may have captured footage on a dashcam.

Anyone with any information which could assist the investigation is asked to dial 101, select option 1 and speak to the Force Control Room or email tom.barker@northyorkshire.police.uk. Please quote ref 12220041651.