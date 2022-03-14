Police have named a 36-year-old who died following a collision in Stenhousemuir, Larbert on Friday, 11 March, 2022 as James Risk from the town

Around 00.12 GMT, officers were called to Main Street after James was struck by a Kia Optima car. Emergency services attended, however, he was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

A statement has been issued by his family through Police Scotland. They said:

“James was the life and soul of the party. He was loved by everyone who knew him and lit up every room. He was a talented bricklayer and bowler and will be so missed by all of us.

“A light has gone out of our lives but he will be remembered in our hearts forever.”

The road was closed for around five hours to allow a full collision investigation to take place.

Sergeant David Marr, of Stirling Road Policing Unit, said:

“Our thoughts go out to James’ family and friends.

“Although this happened in the early hours of the morning, we are appealing to anyone with any information surrounding the crash to come forward and speak to police.

“We are continuing our investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash.