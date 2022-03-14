Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to after a woman was assaulted in Leicester city centre

At around 02.50 GMT on Sunday 6 February, the victim – who is in her 20s – was punched inside a bar in Belvoir Street. She suffered a broken nose as a result.

PC Tobias Price, the investigating officer, said: “From enquiries carried out to date, I believe the woman pictured may have information about this incident.

“Do you recognise her? Do you know who she is? If so, then please get in touch. Likewise, if you are the person pictured, then I would like to speak to you.”