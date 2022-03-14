Police in Hemlington have welcomed a 30-month-sentence handed to a man who was sentenced earlier this week for dangerous driving, possession of a class A drug, no insurance and failing to provide a specimen of breath

The incident happened around 2:15am on Tuesday 1st February, when Owen was seen driving an Audi A3 near Stainton Way. He abandoned the vehicle, made off on foot and was arrested nearby.

Inspector Chris Turner, from Coulby Newham Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are pleased with the sentence handed to Macauley Owen this week. He could have seriously harmed himself or other innocent members of the public by driving dangerously that night and his sentence should be a deterrent to others who think this kind of behaviour is acceptable.”