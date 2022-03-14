Two men have been charged and will appear in court in connection with an alleged incident at Stansted airport

Lee Carey, 55 of Brentwood Road, Romford and 31-year-old Jak Bruce of Watchgate, Darftord have been charged with causing racially or religiously aggravated harassment, alarm or distress (an offence under Section 4A of the Public Order Act).

The pair have been released on bail ahead of their appearance at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 12 April where they will face the charge.

The charges relate to an incident alleged to have taken place on board a departing flight leaving Stansted Airport on 4 November 2021.