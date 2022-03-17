A man from London has been charged with possessing and supplying cocaine after officers found a bag of the class A drugs inside a car in Maidstone

Plain clothed officers from Kent Police’s Proactive Tasking Team spotted a suspicious vehicle at around 7pm on Friday 11 March 2022 and followed it until it stopped in Bower Lane.

The car was searched and patrols discovered a blue carrier bag within the interior lining of the car roof. Inside the bag were around 50 wraps of white powder. Officers also seized a mobile phone and, following a house search, seized cash as part of their enquiries.

Ditmir Mulkurtaj, 27, of Guardian Close in Hornchurch, Greater London, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply. He appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 14 March 2022 and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance at Canterbury Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.