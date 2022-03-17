CCTV images have been issued by officers investigating a fight involving several people in the centre of Maidstone

The fight happened in Gabriel’s Hill between two groups of men, at around 11.50pm on 21 January 2022.

Officers who were on patrol attended the scene and located one of the suspects who had suffered a facial injury. When he was searched, a metal wrench was found in his possession and he was arrested on suspicion of affray. Others who were involved had left the area before police arrived, including one man who is alleged to have been repeatedly kicked in the head and face whilst on the floor.

The man arrested, aged 35 from Maidstone, was later released from custody, but remains under investigation. Enquiries to locate the other suspects have now led to the publication of images of four men who police would like to speak to.

Anyone who recognises them should contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/14108/22. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.